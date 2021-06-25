Aviva PLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 44.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,104 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $240,605,000 after buying an additional 201,430 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $100.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.82. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $625.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.