Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,597,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,493,000 after buying an additional 15,794,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $76,681,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,091,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,095,000 after buying an additional 4,167,818 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,731,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after buying an additional 3,476,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,834,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.