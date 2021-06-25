-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Capstone Green Energy reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%.

HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CGRN stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Capstone Green Energy has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

