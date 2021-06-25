Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.96

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.96 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 27283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.10 and a beta of 2.12.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $921,293.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth about $151,322,000. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Vericel in the 4th quarter worth about $15,892,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vericel by 1,688.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after buying an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter.

About Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

