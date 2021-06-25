A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.65 and last traded at $48.65. Approximately 1,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.55.

AMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 6,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $358,727.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $311,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,995,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,722 shares of company stock worth $3,967,738. 37.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $844,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $500,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $11,466,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

