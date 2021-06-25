Insider Selling: IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO Sells $497,842.80 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CTO David Wartell sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $497,842.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IDT stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.32 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of IDT by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

