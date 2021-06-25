PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.25.

PCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

