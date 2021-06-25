MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.50

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.72.

The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

