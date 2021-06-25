MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $190.50

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $190.50 and last traded at $190.50, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.72.

The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

