Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 108427334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FNMA shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $0.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Federal National Mortgage Association from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.