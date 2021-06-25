Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.05). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

