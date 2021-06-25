Zacks: Analysts Expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to announce ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.05). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:URGN opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $28.52. The firm has a market cap of $360.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,625. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 21.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.