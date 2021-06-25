Farhad Nanji Purchases 6,963 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Farhad Nanji bought 6,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Farhad Nanji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Farhad Nanji bought 52,619 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08.

On Monday, June 14th, Farhad Nanji bought 115,428 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,139,221.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Farhad Nanji bought 77,396 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,794,682.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Farhad Nanji bought 46,990 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,944,863.30.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Farhad Nanji bought 12,842 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.49 per share, for a total transaction of $789,654.58.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Farhad Nanji bought 208,973 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.09 per share, for a total transaction of $11,930,268.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Farhad Nanji acquired 94,106 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,060,426.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Farhad Nanji acquired 129,062 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,356,764.50.

Shares of PFSI opened at $63.54 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 92.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

