Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 1,322 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41.

On Monday, April 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total value of $249,063.30.

On Thursday, March 25th, Mark Riggs sold 2,235 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.24, for a total value of $548,111.40.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $254.52 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on COUP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 67.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

