Jack A. Pacheco Sells 7,500 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack A. Pacheco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jack A. Pacheco sold 373 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $20,772.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $57.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.95.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 636,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 5,103.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 459,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,153,000 after buying an additional 450,815 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.08.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

