Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,511 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 796,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 440,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 482,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

