Vertical Research Downgrades FMC (NYSE:FMC) to Hold

Vertical Research cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Vertical Research currently has $123.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FMC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.50.

FMC stock opened at $112.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.97. FMC has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in FMC by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 389,266 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

