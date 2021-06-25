Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $71.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.43.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

