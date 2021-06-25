Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates $43.00 Price Target for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $43.00 price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

