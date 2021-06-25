Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded by Zelman & Associates to “Buy”

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.70.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $106.19 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 78,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at $100,370,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

