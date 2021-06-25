Aviva PLC Purchases 153 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,456,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Novanta stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Novanta’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

