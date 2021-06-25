Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CABGY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.30.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.