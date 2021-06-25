Aviva PLC Acquires New Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000. Aviva PLC owned about 0.08% of Niu Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 25.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NIU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $53.38.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

