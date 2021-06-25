Aviva PLC Boosts Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBSH opened at $74.26 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

