Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,221,905.60 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.

Shares of Cricut stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $38.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.82 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

