Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $1,221,905.60 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 36,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,221,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,770 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $1,647,109.60.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,696 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.53 per share, with a total value of $2,035,136.88.
- On Monday, June 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,220.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 237,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $6,654,960.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,674 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $465,204.60.
Shares of Cricut stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $38.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
