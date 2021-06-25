Geode Capital Management LLC Has $95.23 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,575 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.41% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $95,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 813,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,976,000 after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

