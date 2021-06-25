Prudential Financial Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,043,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,436 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 580,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,974 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Avantor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 100,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in Avantor by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $35.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock valued at $108,178,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

