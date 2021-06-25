ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,024,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,949,000 after buying an additional 276,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,303,000 after purchasing an additional 171,546 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,328,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

