Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $191,000 Position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,252 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 5.03. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

