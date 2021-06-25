57,100 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 4.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Shares of LI opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.