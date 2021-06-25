Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.53.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

