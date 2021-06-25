Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Position Reduced by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Smartsheet by 40.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $85.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 382,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,955,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,515 shares of company stock worth $23,032,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

