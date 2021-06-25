Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

