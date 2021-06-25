Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) PT Raised to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AM. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.62. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

