Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) in the last few weeks:

6/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$45.00.

6/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

6/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$32.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

5/12/2021 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

IMO stock opened at C$39.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.98.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -50.26%.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

