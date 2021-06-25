Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Imperial Oil (IMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE: IMO) in the last few weeks:
- 6/21/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$45.00.
- 6/9/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.
- 6/8/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$40.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$49.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/2/2021 – Imperial Oil was given a new C$49.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/28/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$32.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$33.00 to C$38.00.
- 5/12/2021 – Imperial Oil was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$39.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Imperial Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock.
IMO stock opened at C$39.98 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$14.86 and a 52 week high of C$42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.98.
Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
