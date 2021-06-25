Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Nokia has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of -11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 68,401 shares in the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 81,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nokia by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

