BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

BPMP opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 15.97 and a quick ratio of 15.97. BP Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 14,581.8% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,029,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,464,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 659,626 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

