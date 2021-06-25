KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KEY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.83.

KEY opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

