Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Increased to $342.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $342.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.65.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $291.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture has a twelve month low of $210.15 and a twelve month high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total value of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Accenture by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 107,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

