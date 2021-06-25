Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target at $27.33

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 83,878 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 704,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,687,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBPH opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

