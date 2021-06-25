Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.10. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAXR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

In other Maxar Technologies news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 862.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

