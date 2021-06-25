-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.21). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.72. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.26.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 560.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

