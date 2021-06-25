Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of APLE opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the first quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $167,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the first quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

