TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC lowered TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.82.

NYSE:TAL opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAL. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

