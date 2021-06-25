TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.82.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

