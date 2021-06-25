Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TV. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE:TV opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.