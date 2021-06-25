Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on TV. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.
NYSE:TV opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.06.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
