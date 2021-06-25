NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.15.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $44,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.