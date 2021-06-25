Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Now Covered by Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TV. TheStreet raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

NYSE:TV opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0881 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.