Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $411,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $53,087,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $42,493,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

