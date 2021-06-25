Korea Investment CORP Acquires 4,400 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,100 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $84,495,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after purchasing an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,647,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

