Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Stock Position Cut by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 123.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 140,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,464 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 7.7% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 321,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,036 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after buying an additional 284,627 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 179,727 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

