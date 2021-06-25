Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

NYSE MRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

